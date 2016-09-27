MOORHEAD—An Indiana man pleaded guilty in Clay County District Court Tuesday, Sept. 27, to one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 94 near Barnesville in January.

Derrick E. Pierce, 24, of Anderson, Ind., pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle in a negligent manner on Jan. 17 when the car he was driving drove into the back of a semi on I-94.

Court documents say Pierce told a Minnesota State Patrol trooper that he had smoked methamphetamines the day before the crash and that he thought he might have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Pierce and a back-seat passenger in the car were injured in the crash.

A front-seat passenger, David T. Hinkle, of Anderson, Indiana, died at the scene.

A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 14.