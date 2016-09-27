Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in fatal Barnesville crash
MOORHEAD—An Indiana man pleaded guilty in Clay County District Court Tuesday, Sept. 27, to one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 94 near Barnesville in January.
Derrick E. Pierce, 24, of Anderson, Ind., pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle in a negligent manner on Jan. 17 when the car he was driving drove into the back of a semi on I-94.
Court documents say Pierce told a Minnesota State Patrol trooper that he had smoked methamphetamines the day before the crash and that he thought he might have fallen asleep behind the wheel.
Pierce and a back-seat passenger in the car were injured in the crash.
A front-seat passenger, David T. Hinkle, of Anderson, Indiana, died at the scene.
A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 14.