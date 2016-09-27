Moorhead buyout homes serve as firefighting training grounds

Homes in north Moorhead that are being eliminated to make room for a new Clay County Jail are being used for fire fighting and fire investigation training. Once the training is complete the homes will be burned down or demolished. Dave Olson/The Forum

MOORHEAD—A group of homes near the Clay County Courthouse in north Moorhead will soon be history because they are being eliminated to make room for a new Clay County Jail.

But before they go, they're serving as a training ground for firefighters and fire investigators.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, members of the Moorhead Fire Department, the Coon Rapids, Minn., Fire Department, the Fergus Falls Police Department and representatives from other emergency response agencies from around Minnesota were taking part in training that involved setting the homes on fire under controlled conditions, said Gary Larsen, a captain with the Moorhead Fire Department.

Larsen said Jamie Novak, an instructor with the International Association of Arson Investigators, was leading the training.

As part of that training, Larsen said Novak was setting fires Tuesday afternoon and evening that trainees will be investigating on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

"He (Novak) lights the fires using different techniques and then the people, for part of their test, have to figure out how and why" the fire started, Larsen said.

Once the training is completed, participants may become certified arson investigators, Larsen said. The training is expected to wrap up Wednesday.

After that, the remaining buildings will either be burned down as part of firefighter training or demolished, he said.