Vicki Hoover benefit set for Oct. 1

FARGO—A benefit for Vicki Hoover is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the AMVETS, 1001 1st Ave. S., Fargo.

Following three years of battling cancer, Hoover's lung collapsed and she spent five weeks in a medically induced coma. All proceeds will help her pay for expenses related to her medical crisis.

The Lend A Hand program will provide up to $5,000 in matching funds. Lend A Hand is a program of DMF that helps raise help and hope for families in medical crisis. For more information, visit www.dmflendahand.org.