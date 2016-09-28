Children's author to visit Fargo Public Library Sept. 28

FARGO—Author and illustrator Nancy Carlson will visit the downtown Fargo Public Library, 102 3rd. St. N., at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. All ages are welcome.

Carlson is the author of the books "I Like Me!," "Sometimes you Barf" and "Loudmouth George and the Sixth Grade Bully," which feature the beloved characters such as Louanne Pig, Harriet the dog and Loudmouth George the rabbit. Many of her stories come from her own childhood experiences.

Carlson will share what sparks her imagination and also demonstrate the process she uses to create her cheerful illustrations. Carlson's visit will include a book signing, and books will be available for purchase.

For more information about the author's visit, contact the children's librarian at (701) 241-1495 or emailaskchildrens@cityoffargo.com.