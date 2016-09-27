Tyson Foods recalls chicken nuggets sold at Costco stores

The Tyson logo is seen on Tyson food meat products in this photo illustration. Reuters

Tyson Foods Inc said on Tuesday it is recalling about 132,520 pounds of chicken nuggets due to a possible contamination from plastic.

Tyson said it got complaints from consumers saying they had found small pieces of hard, white plastic in the nuggets, prompting the recall.

The plastic may have originated from a rod used to connect a plastic transfer belt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said, and classified it as a Class I recall.

There have been no injuries associated with this recall, Tyson said.

A Class I recall is a health hazard situation which can cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The affected 5-pound bags of Panko chicken nuggets were sold at Costco Wholesale Corp stores. Some affected 20-pound cases of the Spare Time brand were sold to a single wholesaler in Pennsylvania.