McFeely: Piepkorn misses on his shot at refugees

FARGO—Dave Piepkorn is ready to take on the U.S. State Department right here from little old Fargo, North Dakota. He imagines the city sending a letter to Washington, D.C., asking for reimbursement for all the refugees the feds are sending our way. And if they don't send a check, he has another plan.

"We'll sue them," Piepkorn said.

This is the path the city commissioner has gone down with his surprise call at Monday's City Commission meeting to look into the costs of refugee resettlement in Fargo. Piepkorn said it costs the city "millions" to accept refugees—based on his own research—and he wants an accounting of those dollars. City staff has been directed to do that. Piepkorn also wants to know who is determining how many refugees are coming here each year because, "as a city commissioner that concerns me because if we're paying we should get to decide."

It is, Piepkorn says, an "unfunded mandate" put upon the taxpayers of Fargo by the federal government.

If this has a familiar ring to it, that's because we've heard it all before. Recently, even. Just a couple of weeks ago, Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson said—without any actual evidence, other than "studies online"—that refugee resettlement was a burden on county social services. He also used the phrase "unfunded mandate."

It's a term popularized recently as local and state governments have tried to put the brakes on refugee resettlement. A number of state legislatures, including Tennessee and Texas, have authorized lawsuits against the feds based on what they say is the fiscal impact of refugees. The conservative Heritage Foundation provided numbers it purports to be government's "cost per refugee" and the right-wing web site Breitbart.com (online studies?) has helped push those figures to the public.

It seems to be a back-door way of keeping refugees—particularly those from Syria and other Middle Eastern countries—from settling in the United States. Instead of being straightforward and saying, "We don't want these people in our community," politicians are now using the soft-shoe approach of, "It's a fiscal issue."

On my 970 WDAY radio show Tuesday morning, Piepkorn denied there were ulterior or political motives to his call for a cost accounting. He said he does not want to stop refugees from coming to Fargo, although he also did take a number of shots at Lutheran Social Services, the organization that helps facilitate resettlement in North Dakota. Piepkorn also said he doesn't want to stop immigration.

"This is about refugee relocation," he said. "What's happening is the federal government is assigning these people and that's fine if that's what they want to do, but then they get to pay the bill. When somebody else makes a decision for me and then makes me pay the bill, that's not right.

"It's not to be taken lightly. We are spending millions of dollars. Times are tight with our economy in North Dakota. It's a huge deal. Somebody else is spending our money when times are tight. That doesn't fly."

I asked Piepkorn whether he was going to push for another kind of accounting regarding refugees: Their economic impact on Fargo-Moorhead. It would only seem fair considering LSS says almost 80 percent of new refugees find work and about 97 percent of those who get jobs keep them for more than three months, a good indicator of long-term employment. Hospitality and light-manufacturing employers often depend on new Americans to take jobs that are difficult to fill.

So certainly there is an economic benefit to refugees in terms of taxes they are paying and money they are spending in our community. Over the course of 10 years or 20 years or 30 years, that economic impact would far outweigh the city's cost. It's sort of the like long-term thinking argument Piepkorn correctly uses to defend tax breaks for downtown development. Wouldn't that be good to know, too?

Piepkorn said he won't pursue that.

Instead, he's ready to send a bill to the State Department.

"If they politely say, 'We are not able to do that at this time,' we'll have our city attorney pursue legal action," Piepkorn said.

To which we say: Good luck. And could you tell us what the cost to Fargo taxpayers will be for that?