Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Search continues for man who fled police in south Fargo

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:54 a.m.

    FARGO – Police here are looking for a driver who fled from them early Wednesday.

    The incident began in the 1400 block of 35th Street South in Fargo, near Cash Wise Foods, when police made contact with a man who was being "suspicious."

    The man fled in his vehicle. Officers say he was driving recklessly and damaged his vehicle in the process.

    The car became disabled near the Spirit Shop, at which point the suspect fled on foot.

    Police are looking for a 6-foot tall white male, about 180 pounds, with a shaved head.

    He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

    Explore related topics:NewsPoliceCrimefargoNorth Dakota
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness