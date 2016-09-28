Search continues for man who fled police in south Fargo

FARGO – Police here are looking for a driver who fled from them early Wednesday.

The incident began in the 1400 block of 35th Street South in Fargo, near Cash Wise Foods, when police made contact with a man who was being "suspicious."

The man fled in his vehicle. Officers say he was driving recklessly and damaged his vehicle in the process.

The car became disabled near the Spirit Shop, at which point the suspect fled on foot.

Police are looking for a 6-foot tall white male, about 180 pounds, with a shaved head.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.