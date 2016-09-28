Suspect accused of fleeing police in south Fargo identified

According to a description of the incident on the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page:

Officers were patrolling by the Econo Lodge in the 1400 block of 35th Street South and saw a suspicious vehicle that was parked and running, with a man who appeared to be passed out inside.

Officers did a welfare check on the man, who provided a false name. One of the officers recognized the man as Steckroat, who has several outstanding warrants. When other officers arrived on the scene and tried to get Steckroat out of his vehicle, police said Steckroat disobeyed commands, slammed the door of the vehicle shut, and fled the scene, driving through the Cash Wise Foods store parking lot and striking several curbs. Police said he also went over an embankment causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Officers did not pursue the car when it fled, but located it soon after it became disabled near the Spirit Shop. Steckroat fled the scene on foot, and officers set up a perimeter. Tracking with a police dog was conducted, but it was unsuccessful.

Officers recovered drugs, drug paraphernalia and an identification card belonging to Steckroat inside the vehicle.

Steckroat is described as being a 6 feet tall, white, about 170 pounds, with blue eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Fargo Police Department at (701) 235-4493 or their local law enforcement agency.