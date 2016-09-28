5 face charges in Moorhead fight, robbery

MOORHEAD—Moorhead police say two adults and three juveniles face robbery and other charges stemming from an incident that was reported about 10:40 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the area of 1107 19th St. S., in Moorhead.

According to a report released by the Moorhead Police Department:

Officers responded to the above address on a report of a fight in progress and as they arrived they learned that a number of suspects had just left the area.

They also found a 17-year-old male from Moorhead who had injuries to his face.

The youth was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation led officers to detain and interview several suspects who were found in a nearby apartment.

Based on those interviews police say two adults and three juveniles will likely face a variety of charges, including: second-degree assault; fifth-degree assault; aggravated robbery; robbery; possession of stolen property; and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

One adult, Deandre J. Lacroix, 20, from Moorhead was being held in the Clay County Jail Wednesday morning, Sept. 28.

Police said charges will also be pursued against Mercedez J. Liljequist, 20, Glyndon, who was interviewed and released from the scene.

The incident was not a random robbery and the victim and suspects knew each other, according to police.