Stabbing under investigation in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. - Police here are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Lt. Robert Opp confirmed a call had been received at 12:30 a.m. from the north Loaf ‘N Jug, located at 424 1st Ave. N., reporting the incident.

The victim was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center and then transported by air ambulance to a Fargo hospital. The name and condition of the victim have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation and no one is in custody, Opp said.

