FARGO—Members of the Fargo Public Library Board, library staff, Friends of the Fargo Public Library and Commissioner Mike Williams recently contributed $700 to a memorial fund in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer.

The money contributed to the memorial fund was used to purchase 45 new books that will be divided among all three Fargo Public Library locations.

The books, which all have a similar theme, contain stories about police officers, police dogs, safety and other related topics. Both fiction and nonfiction titles were purchased, including "Sergeant Bill and His Horse Bob," "Dogs on Patrol," "Hooray for Police Officers!" and "Officer Buckle and Gloria."

For information about the Officer Moszer book collection for children at the Fargo Public Library and a list of titles, contact Children's Librarian Amber Emery at (701) 241-1495.