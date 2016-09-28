Section of Broadway to close Sept. 30 for video crew

FARGO—Downtown Broadway will be closed to all vehicle traffic and parking from 6:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, between Second and Fourth avenues north to permit a video crew to film outside the Fargo Theatre.

The U.S. Bank parking lot will be accessible at all entrances during this time period.

Businesses in that section of Broadway will be accessible by pedestrians, but movement by pedestrians may be restricted near the Fargo Theater at times.

It is anticipated that Broadway will be open to all traffic starting at 11 a.m.