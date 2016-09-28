An aerial view of the corn maze on the Spronk farm in rural Edgerton. The corn maze opens Oct. 1. (Submitted photo)

EDGERTON, Minn.—Four years ago, Seth Spronk was given a challenge that he could not pass up.

He not only met that challenge but, for four years in a row, has continued to meet—and improve on—that task.

"It's a unique intellectual challenge," said Spronk of the corn maze he has now cut into shape of Minnesota in the corner of his uncle's field four times. "I'm using production-grade agriculture software to map the maze. It's not set up for artistic mapping."

But where the software may be lacking, Spronk's will was more than enough to accomplish the task.

The maze, complete with outlines, too, of he state's 87 counties, covers six acres. It is nestled in the corner of the southwest Minnesota field belonging to Leon Spronk, Seth's uncle. Leon is the official maintainer of the maze from its cutting in July to its moment to shine—that being the Rock River Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1.

"Leon maintains the maze with his lawn mower," explained Seth. "The mower does a neat job of tidying it up. We need to keep it neat so we don't create a weed problem for years to come."

The maze really is a family project. Seth donates both planning and cutting time, Leon donates land and maintenance and Seth's dad, Randy, gives his equipment and time as well.

"My dad cut about half of it this year," said Seth. "He enjoys helping. It's his equipment we use to cut it."

This year, it took about three and a half hours to cut the maze. That's a 70 percent decrease since the first maze four years ago. The planning of it, too, has decreased by about the same amount, resulting in 10 hours of development time this year as opposed to close to 40 hours the first time around.

"We've gotten better at it over the years," Seth explained. "We've benefitted from our own experience. We have a lot better handle on the steps it takes, and we've gotten more comfortable navigating through the really weird design on the screen."

Originally approached with the idea for the maze by people at Southwest Minnesota Christian School, the planners of the Pumpkin Festival, Seth was happy to lend a hand to the annual community event.

"I'm always happy to help the school in any way I can," revealed Seth. "They gave me the background I needed to get started with my education. The festival is a lot of work, and the maze is just part of it. The greater benefit is to the community for awareness and visibility for the school. "I don't like to back down from a challenge," continued Seth. "I'm not usually artistic in nature, so it's a fun challenge to figure out."

The corn maze will be open to the public throughout October.

The Pumpkin Festival, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1, takes place at and around Southwest Minnesota Christian High School in Edgerton. Hayrides out to the corn maze will be available throughout the day.