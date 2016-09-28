Alec Baldwin is 'Saturday Night Live's' new Donald Trump

Host Alec Baldwin speaks during the NFL Honors award show in New York in this file photo taken February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

LOS ANGELES—The Oct. 1 season premiere of "Saturday Night Live" will see Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump going toe-to-toe once again—with a familiar face playing the Republican presidential nominee.

Alec Baldwin will be playing Trump in what will likely be a parody of the nominees' recent presidential debate, as shown in a new promo that NBC released on Wednesday, Sept. 28. In it, Baldwin can be seen getting into character, donning some bushy white eyebrows and suit jacket.

"SNL" cast member Kate McKinnon, who's also seen in the promo, will reprise her Clinton impression, one that's been put to good use during this election cycle. At the end of the promo, Baldwin does his best Trump face, pursing his month in a full blonde wig.

Baldwin has been a presence on "SNL" for decades. He made his first appearance on the show in 1990, and has since guest-hosted a record-breaking 16 times. Among his celebrity impressions is Gov. Rick Perry, who was also a Republican presidential hopeful.