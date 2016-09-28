In this file photo, he North Dakota State University homecoming parade moves north Oct. 10, 2014, on Broadway in downtown Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO—The North Dakota State University homecoming parade will be Friday, Sept. 30, in downtown Fargo.

The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m., with more than 70 floats are expected to participate.

The parade route starts at the corner of NP Avenue and Broadway and moves along Broadway to Fourth Avenue North.

The parade will go west on Fourth Avenue North and finish on the corner of Seventh Street North.

Free MATBUS transportation to and from downtown will be available starting at 3 p.m. Friday.

Buses will run to and from the NDSU main campus; the Fargo Cash Wise store, 1401 33rd St. S.; the Fargo Kmart, 2301 University Drive S., and the Roger Maris Wing of West Acres Shopping Center.

The LinkFM Downtown Circulator will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Park for free at Moorhead Center Mall.

LinkFM will arrive every 12 to 15 minutes at intersections along Fifth Street near Broadway.

More information can be found at www.golinkfm.com.

Free downtown Fargo parking will open at 3 p.m. at Island Park ramp, Third Street lot, Third Avenue lot, Radisson ramp, Fourth Street lot and Main Avenue lot.

There will be no parking in the parade staging area and along the parade route from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday.