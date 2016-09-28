Nationally known speaker and author William C. Moyers speaks candidly about his struggles with addiction before giving a keynote presentation Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Avalon Events Center during an event hosted by First Step Recovery, a program of The Village Family Service Center. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO — Fargo-Moorhead is at the "forefront of change" in how addiction is perceived and solved, according to speaker and author William C. Moyers of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in St. Paul.

Moyers was at the Avalon Events Center on Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, to share his own addiction experience and advocate for destigmatization of the illness.

"I've come to Fargo to carry the message of hope and help and healing, but more importantly, I've come here to plug into a community that is on the forefront of change when it comes to public perception around addiction, change when it comes to community-based solutions, and change as it relates to public policy."

The biggest issue in Fargo is opioids, Moyers said, adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the use of them an epidemic.

"They don't declare very many things epidemics," Moyers said. "More people die in this country from accidental overdoses than die in car crashes."

It's imperative for that reason, Moyers said, that policymakers, news media, health care, social workers "and everybody else" recognize that opiates are the "Trojan Horse of addiction."

There's more to be done in finding ways to better treat chronic and acute pain, Moyers said. "We have to recognize that legally prescribed medications can very quickly spiral people into the illegal world of heroin."

Moyers is gravely aware of that plunge into substance abuse. The son of iconic journalist Bill Moyers and a distinguished journalist himself, he's also a striking example of addiction's inability to discriminate.

"The first drug I ever used was marijuana," Moyers said before acknowledging "a lot of people smoke marijuana and never develop a problem; a lot of people drink beer and never develop a problem."

But for 15-year-old Moyers growing up in New York, marijuana "hijacked my brain and stole my soul ... Before I knew it, I was addicted to anything and everything."

In 1989, Moyers found himself in a crack house in New York City while employed as a newspaper reporter for Newsday. Five years later, he was in a crack house in Atlanta while working for CNN.

"I come from an upstanding family. I lacked nothing growing up. I had it all, but I had this," Moyers said, pointing up toward his head. "A brain that is susceptible to substances.

"Addiction is not an excuse, but it is an explanation as to why good people from good families can do bad things to those good families. It's why I can be a noted journalist in my own right, a person of faith raised with all kinds of morals, but when I'm under the influence, when I'm in the grip of an illness, then those things don't count."

Moyers invited audience members in recovery to, "sometime between now and NDSU's next victory," share their experience with someone unaware of their struggle with addiction.

"If you're a family member, you need to go back into your community and share that with somebody who doesn't know it," Moyers said. "If you're a professional who works in the field, start to talk about your successes." He, himself, he said, is the product of multiple treatments and "very good clinical work."

Moyers, who serves as vice president of public affairs and community relations for Hazelden Betty Ford, was hosted by First Step Recovery, a program of The VIllage Family Service Center. He said the evening was also a time to celebrate what First Step has accomplished.

"It's cranked out a lot of people who've gone back into the community and are doing all right," Moyers said. "What a gift people have here."

It's a good time to have "this very bad illness," Moyers said.

"We're talking about it, insurance is covering it, and policymakers are waking up to the reality that the War on Drugs has failed, and that we need a different approach at the community level meeting this issue head-on and promoting recovery."

Moyers' memoir, "Broken: My Story of Addiction and Redemption," was a New York Times best-seller.