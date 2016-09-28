Fargo officials say state aid is needed with refugees

Fargo Public School Superintendent Jeff Schatz details plans during the first of three planned public feedback meetings on proposed changes in middle- and high school attendance boundaries for the Fargo School District Wednesday night, March 11, 2015, at Clara Barton Elementary. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO — Local governments here need more help from the state and federal government to cope with the large number of refugees and other immigrants moving to the area, according to city and school officials.

The English Language Learners program costs the Fargo School District $2.8 million a year, but the district gets only $800,000 from the state and federal governments, Superintendent Jeff Schatz said Wednesday, Sept. 28.

He echoed the concern of Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn, who asked city staff earlier this week to figure out how much the resettlement of refugees here costs local governments. He said Wednesday that local officials need to ask state lawmakers for help with a unified voice.

A unified voice is what officials from the city, school district and park district sought when they held their annual joint meeting to discuss common concerns and potential solutions. It's especially needed this year because all agreed that getting help from a cash-strapped state will be harder.

City Commissioner Tony Grindberg, who served in the state Legislature for 22 years, warned that lawmakers will be extremely "skittish" because no one can say for sure when the state economy will hit bottom.

Lutheran Social Services, tasked by the State Department with refugee resettlement in North Dakota, says that in fiscal year 2016 72 percent of the refugees end up in Cass County primarily because of the availability of housing, social services, jobs and education opportunities. The county makes up just 23 percent of the state's population.

Some local government officials have taken issue with that.

Recently, Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson complained that county social services are overburdened by the influx of refugees because so many are lower income.

But from Schatz's perspective, the number of ELL students in Fargo schools has remained steady at about 800 for about a decade. A quarter of them are "secondary immigrants" who arrived in other parts of the country but decided to move to Fargo, he said.

ELL, like special education, are mandated by the federal government so schools don't have much of a choice in how they provide those programs, Schatz said. Given the limited help Fargo schools get, he said, the ELL program here is still the best in the Upper Midwest.

School Board member Rebecca Knutson said she was pleased to hear Piepkorn call refugee resettlement an "unfunded mandate." Having a diverse population as Fargo schools does is a "gift" that students in other parts of the state don't enjoy, she said. But it can also be a challenge, she said, agreeing that local governments need to speak to lawmakers with a unified voice.

Piepkorn said a problem he sees is lawmakers from other parts of the state may not have the same sense of "urgency" felt by Fargo officials because their communities don't receive many refugees.

He said he hopes Fargo officials will find an ally in the person most likely to be the state's next governor, alluding to Republican Doug Burgum, a longtime Fargo resident.