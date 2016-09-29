Truck driver killed in crash near Gladstone

GLADSTONE, N.D.—A truck driver was killed when his vehicle left the road near Gladstone and crashed Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a report released Thursday, Sept. 29.

According to the Highway Patrol report:

A truck pulling a flatbed trailer was northbound on a county road about 3 miles north of Gladstone when the vehicle entered the ditch and the driver attempted to correct, causing the truck to roll.

The driver, whose identity was not released, died at the scene.

The crash happened about 3:19 p.m. Wednesday.

No other details were available.

Gladstone is located along Interstate 94 just east of Dickinson in Stark County.