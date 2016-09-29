Police arrest suspect in Moorhead residential armed robbery

MOORHEAD—Moorhead police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Moorhead residence on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to a report released by the Moorhead Police Department:

The incident happened in 2100 block of 17th Street South when a homeowner went home over the noon hour and surprised a male burglarizing his house.

The homeowner chased the suspect, but stopped when the suspect threatened the homeowner by pointing a handgun at him.

The suspect then fled in a silver-colored car.

An investigation led police to identify a person of interest and that person was arrested Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, following a call to a disturbance in the 3000 block of 17th Street South in Moorhead.

Police arrested Robert E. Lucas, 26, of Moorhead, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.

Additional arrests are possible, police said.