Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

More than 100 injured in Hoboken, N.J., train crash

    Police arrest suspect in Moorhead residential armed robbery

    By Dave Olson Today at 10:48 a.m.
    Robert Lucas

    MOORHEAD—Moorhead police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Moorhead residence on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

    According to a report released by the Moorhead Police Department:

    The incident happened in 2100 block of 17th Street South when a homeowner went home over the noon hour and surprised a male burglarizing his house.

    The homeowner chased the suspect, but stopped when the suspect threatened the homeowner by pointing a handgun at him.

    The suspect then fled in a silver-colored car.

    An investigation led police to identify a person of interest and that person was arrested Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, following a call to a disturbance in the 3000 block of 17th Street South in Moorhead.

    Police arrested Robert E. Lucas, 26, of Moorhead, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.

    Additional arrests are possible, police said.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimeMoorhead policeBurglaryrobberyRobert Lucas
    Dave Olson
    Have a comment to share about a story? Letters to the editor should include author’s name, address and phone number. Generally, letters should be no longer than 250 words. All letters are subject to editing. Send to letters@forumcomm.com
    dolson@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5555
    Advertisement
    randomness