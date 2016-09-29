Absentee ballots now available at Cass County Courthouse

FARGO—Absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are now available from the Cass County Auditor's Office, located in the Cass County Courthouse at 211 9th St. S. in Fargo.

Courthouse hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 7, or they may be delivered to the auditor's office no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Absentee ballot applications may be picked up at the auditor's office, or they may be completed online by visiting the North Dakota secretary of state's website at www.Vote.ND.Gov. Ballot applications may also be obtained by calling the auditor's office at (701) 241-5600.