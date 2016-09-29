North Dakota Department of Trust Lands Commissioner Lance Gaebe answers questions from state lawmakers about recent audits as Audit Manager Jason Wahl listens behind him on Thursday, April 21, 2016, at the Capitol in Bismarck. Photo by Mike Nowatzki / Forum News Service

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Trust Lands continues to make changes recommended in three critical audits released earlier this year, getting approval Thursday, Sept. 29, to reduce its number of deputy commissioners from two to one and having a consultant review its business processes.

The state auditor's office made 59 recommendations in three separate audits released in February and April that that found bookkeeping errors, raised ethical concerns and identified shortcomings in how the agency handled the state's oil impact grant and unclaimed property programs.

One informal recommendation resulted from auditors' finding that the department had two deputy commissioners when state law authorized only one.

Commissioner Lance Gaebe appointed Linda Fisher, who had been deputy commissioner of operations, to be the sole deputy commissioner about a month ago. Former deputy commissioner of assets, Jeff Engleson, remains director of the investment division.

The five-member Board of University and School Lands, which oversees the department, unanimously approved Fisher's appointment Thursday after state Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, who sits on the board, asked about Fisher's qualifications.

Gaebe also reported that New Jersey-based Major Oak Consulting should complete its business process modeling review by the end of October, identifying ways to streamline the department's processes to make them more efficient while maintaining controls.

"It's been really about how we can do things better," he said.

Gaebe said he hopes to update the department's information technology system, which the auditor's office said is "old, difficult to maintain, and lacks collaboration of certain information."