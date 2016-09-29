The Village, Record Keepers host document shredding

FARGO—The Village Family Service Center and Record Keepers will offer document shredding and hard drive disposal from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at The Village, 1201 25th St. S., Fargo.

The event is being held in conjunction with North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple's proclamation of "Protect Your Identity Week" Sunday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 8.

There is a limit of four banker boxes of paper and two hard drives. Hard drives must be removed from the computer. A donation of $5 is suggested. Donated funds go to the United Way of Cass Clay.

For more information, contact Shane Mercer at (701) 451-4938 or orsmercer@thevillagefamily.org.