MINOT, N.D. -- A 14-year-old boy has been arrested by Minot police after allegedly making a verbal threat to orchestrate a shooting at a Minot middle school.

The boy was arrested on three counts of terrorizing, Minot police said Thursday night.

One count of terrorizing was for a threat made in Ramstad Middle School and the other two counts were from a separate incident involving the same juvenile.

He has been placed in the Ward County Juvenile Detention Center until his appearance in juvenile court.

Police Investigations Capt. John Klug said the police received information about the threat Wednesday night and several officers “investigated as thoroughly as possible.”

“The threat was made by one student and was very specific, but the investigation was not able to immediately verify any of the information originally given,” Klug said.

As a precaution on Thursday morning, the police assigned several officers to the school and also to Jim Hill Middle School “to help send the message to parents that the police department was taking the threat seriously and was taking steps to ensure the safety of the children.”