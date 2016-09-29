Air of unease permeates rural area around pipeline protest

Chuck Stevens stands in front of the St. Anthony School on Thursday morning. Stevens, an oil field worker, fears vandalism at his home as a result of the pipeline protests. Photo by Tom STromme / Bismarck Tribune

Teresa Ivesdal, who has lived in St. Anthony for many years, said she is concerned about the speed of vehicles driving through town since the protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline started. Photo by Tom Stromme / Bismarck Tribune

ST. ANTHONY, N.D. — Driving around rural Morton County south of Mandan, there is an air of unease. People look into each other's cars. Private security officers for Dakota Access Pipeline peer down the road with binoculars. Sheriff's deputies drive their cars down paths usually reserved for pickups and tractors.

"We just want everything to go back to normal," said Chuck Stevens, an oil field worker who lives in St. Anthony, a town in the center of many of the recent pipeline protests.

Though he hasn't had any vandalism or trespassers on his property — people and deputies speeding down the main road are his biggest concern — he's worried about it.

"I'm afraid they'll vandalize or wreck the house," Stevens said.

He recently put lights outside his house so he can see at night, and he carries a revolver with him in the car.

"They have every right in the world to protest, but I don't think violence and weapons are the answer," said Stevens, adding he believes he saw a protester carrying a pistol recently.

Though protest organizers maintain demonstrations have been peaceful and nonviolent, many residents in the county are concerned, particularly those with pipeline easements across their farms and ranches. A reporter from the Bismarck Tribune approached several people on whose land protest activities have occurred, but they declined to give their names, fearing vandalism to their farming equipment and property if they identified themselves.

One man with pipeline on his farm said he has been staying there, instead of at home, so he can keep an eye on any protests that happen. People have been in his sunflower fields, he said.

Another man said he's had 150 people on his property at a time and has been delayed by roadblocks and protests as he tries to harvest his crops.

But protest organizers say they don't intend to intimidate locals.

"There's not a sentiment to go after private citizens. We understand the enemy is essentially the company that wants to put a pipeline through the river right next to Standing Rock Sioux Reservation," said Tara Houska, national campaigns director for Honor the Earth.

"I think the hope would actually be that they continue to use their lands and not have a pipeline go through them," she said.

Bruce Strinden, a Morton County commissioner, has been hearing from many of his constituents.

"I think it is probably a very small number that are maybe a little more militant. But I do think the Standing Rock tribe and some of the other leadership down there ... are doing their very best to keep this a peaceful and legal protest," Strinden said. "As everybody knows, there are people from almost literally all over the world. Some of these people are professional protesters. Some of those people are not as inclined to be peaceful as the rest."

Worries also have been reported to the Morton County Sheriff's Department, the president of the North Dakota Stockmen's Association and the state agriculture commissioner.

Warren Zenker, president of the Stockmen's Association, which recently endorsed the pipeline in a resolution, said he has heard from more than two dozen producers by phone and at a recent conference. He said some of the main concerns are trespassing and disruption of normal business.

He said farmers have reported people trespassing on their land during protests — a denial of their property rights.

"Private property owners have rights as well, and it seems that those rights are being thrown to the wayside," Zenker said.

Additionally, people have told him they're having trouble maintaining their farms and harvesting their crops because of roadblocks and protests. For example, one person said he could not get a tire repairman down to fix his combine because of the roads.

"Especially during harvest season, that's a pretty crucial thing," Zenker said.

The project delay has left the farmers' land, which in many cases has been overturned to make room for the pipeline, vulnerable to weeds. It also creates uncertainty about whether it will be available for farming and ranching next year, he said.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said he has received direct and indirect reports of 25 to 30 producers facing multiple issues.

"Fences are being cut, hay is being stolen, roads are being blocked by activists in masks, and motorists are being forced off the road. There are numerous trespassing issues and just an overall lack of respect for property and the personal safety of our farmers and ranchers and their families," Goehring said.

In late August, the Morton County Sheriff's Department sent a deputy to speak with 21 residents living from Highway 6 to Highway 1806. Residents — many anonymously — reported being videotaped as they left their homes and having people with out-of-state plates play "chicken" with them.

Having this happen with a full stock trailer or a load of hay in tow, or in a grain truck, increases the possibility of accidents, Goehring said. In one instance, a farmer told Goehring he drove his wife to work because she feared being on the road alone.

Goehring said others have gone out into a field to find strangers on their land. In one instance, a farmer said a masked person yelled in his face, "This was once our land and it will be again."

Zenker said he does not believe people are being individually targeted.

Goehring and Morton County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Donnell Preskey both said that while law enforcement is responding to calls about these incidents, residents have declined to file formal complaints for fear of retaliation. Also, in many cases, they aren't able to identify the people responsible, Goehring said.

"It's just not right," he said, adding that several producers in the area have been farming and ranching there for more than 60 years and have never faced issues such as this.

In contrast, Houska said some of the protesters have been working together with farmers, buying hay bales and produce from them.

"The camp requires a lot of food and resources to be sustained, and so folks have certainly been out buying things from farmers markets, local people," she said.

And not everyone is equally afraid, especially those who live farther from the pipeline action.

Strinden, a county commissioner, said most of the calls he gets are from people who are "a little bit nervous about people coming on their property."

Bernell Renner, a retired farmer living near St. Anthony who does not have pipeline on his land, hasn't felt scared or had trouble. He remembers when the gas pipeline was built in the area, and there was little resistance.

"It's a strange thing. It's very strange," he said of recent events.