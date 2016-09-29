Deadly disease causing high white-tailed deer casualties

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has received reports of 511 dead deer since the summer, all of which are presumed to be caused by epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) or bluetongue, according to GF&P Senior Big Game Biologist Andy Lindbloom.

"We're hoping for a good, hard frost that usually curbs over our EHD outbreaks once we get some good, cold weather," Lindbloom said. "Until then, it's still possible we could have some more reports come in."

EHD and bluetongue are caused by different viruses but cause similar symptoms. While South Dakota does see some cases of bluetongue, EHD is more common in the state's whitetails, Lindbloom said.

Aurora County has reported the most dead deer so far this year, Lindbloom said, at 71. GF&P hasn't tested any deer in Aurora County this year to confirm the presence of EHD, but cases have been confirmed across the border in Brule, Jerauld, Davison and Charles Mix counties, so Lynn Geuke, a conservation officer based in Plankinton in Aurora County, believes EHD is the most likely suspect behind the deaths.

"It's not a total loss or anything like that, but it's definitely an impact," Geuke said.

Geuke said EHD can come in several strains, which kill white-tailed deer in varying amounts of time. He believes the most severe strain is present in Aurora County, which can kill deer in hours, leading some to die in the middle of fields instead of near water, where they typically go to cool down after the disease causes a fever.

EHD effects some mule deer and pronghorn antelope, Lindbloom said, but it primarily impacts whitetails. The mule deer population has decreased in western South Dakota after a series of harsh winters, but Lindbloom doesn't believe any EHD or bluetongue outbreaks have affected the species at a population level. EHD has no effect on humans.

The disease is spread by the midge, a small biting fly that requires hot, dry conditions to reproduce, as they were over the summer. GF&P typically begins receiving reports in late summer, but the number varies. Last year, 127 deer were reported dead. In 2014, there were only 21, while there were 850 reported deer in 2013.

The number of reports has caused some concern, but the number still has not risen to 2012 levels, when 3,700 dead deer were reported, Lindbloom said. Charles Mix and Gregory counties were the most impacted that year with 263 and 259 reported. The two counties are faring much better so far this year, with 31 and six reports, respectively. Bon Homme and Yankton County were also hit hard in 2012, with 196 and 123.

This year, EHD has been confirmed in 12 South Dakota counties, including Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Jerauld, Davison, Miner, McCook, Yankton, Hughes, Sully, Stanley and Jones. There have also been reports as far north as Brown County, and one dead deer has been reported in Pennington County.

Brule County has reported the second-highest number of dead deer with 66. Bon Homme and Yankton counties each have 41 reported cases, and one case has been confirmed in each county.

Todd Crownover, a conservation officer based in Tyndall in Bon Homme County, said the number of suspected EHD cases is "extremely high" compared to the last three years, particularly south of Avon and west of Springfield.

Crownover said 1,500 deer tags were issued in 2012, but only 50 were issued the next year following an EHD outbreak. Since then, the number of available tags has grown to 200, but officials may have to consider options to reduce the number of deer harvested.

"One landowner I stopped at the other day found nine of them on his property so far," Crownover said. "Some people are afraid the place where they hunt specifically was wiped out ... There's been local interest in getting a refund, but no talk really with Game, Fish and Parks."

Lindbloom said no decisions have been made regarding restricting leftover licenses or refunds, though both have been discussed.

"We are going to have a discussion on whether or not we need to do anything as an agency," Lindbloom said. "We're still kind of waiting and seeing where all the reports come in, and we'll have some discussions after that."

Deer populations are rebounding from recent lows experienced a few years back, Lindbloom said, but GF&P is still restricting license numbers in many areas, as populations are still below objective in almost all areas.

Crownover expects to receive more reports as farmers get deeper into harvest, but he said there isn't anything conservationists can do, as reducing the number of deer won't stop the spread.

"The only reason a lot die is if there's a lot of deer, but it's not like it's transferred from deer to deer," Crownover said. "If there's a deer there, and the midge is there, if a deer gets bit, he could get sick."

While rainfall could create more watering holes and spread out the deer population, keeping some away from ponds infected with EHD-carrying midges, deer will only be safe after temperatures cool. But by the time East River deer season opens on Nov. 19, Crownover expects the midges to be gone and the deer to be healthy.