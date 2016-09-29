GRAND FORKS, N.D.—An infrequent astronomical event is set to unfold in the skies this evening, but don't expect a big show.

The rise of a "black moon" is something that cannot be seen with the naked eye. The term often refers to the rise of a second new moon in one month. Unlike other phases of the moon, a new moon is nearly invisible because the side of the moon that would be lit by the sun's light is turned away from the Earth.

The black moon will rise at 7:11 p.m. for skygazers in the Central Standard Time Zone. The absence of the moon does make the night a good one for star watching.

The last occurrence of a black moon happened just over two years ago in March 2014. Typically, these lunar events happen every 32 months or so. Those missing today's rising in the Western Hemisphere can catch the black moon again in July 2019.

In the weeks prior, reports of this moon signalling the end of the world have been making rounds on the internet and social media, but experts say it's just hype that ends up attached to some astronomical events.

"When you have anything that's the least bit foreboding in the night sky, the media jumps on it," astrophysicist Ian O'Neill told the Los Angeles Times. "Social media has a huge part to play. These things go viral."