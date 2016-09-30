Broadway blocked off for Wentz video shoot

FARGO—Last March, ESPN was in downtown Fargo to film clips of Carson Wentz for use with the network's coverage of the NFL draft.

On Friday morning, Sept. 30, Broadway was once again being blocked off for a video shoot of Wentz, this time in conjunction with a commercial venture with RealTruck.com, a Jamestown company that sells after-market accessories for pickup trucks that recently entered into a partnership with Wentz.

The company announced on Thursday it was teaming with Wentz on his newest truck build, which will be promoted on social media channels, particularly the company's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Wentz showed up on Broadway Friday morning for filming of promotional footage.

Wentz is a North Dakota native and attended Century High School in Bismarck.

He attended North Dakota State University between 2011 and 2016 and played for the NDSU Bison, becoming the starting quarterback in 2014, a position he held until the end of the 2015 season.

Wentz was selected as the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft and he has quickly established himself as a young franchise quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"RealTruck.com is incredibly proud to have secured a sponsorship with Carson, and to assist him with this truck build," RealTruck President Jeff Vanlaningham said in a written statement announcing the partnership with Wentz.

"Carson embodies what we are as a company: he is hard-working, humble, determined and, most importantly, he gives his all to his job, because it is his passion," Vanlaningham said.