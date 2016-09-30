Crash near Jamestown injures motorcyclist

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—A Sheyenne, N.D., man was injured Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle at an intersection near Jamestown.

According to a report released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol:

The incident happened about 2:20 p.m. at an intersection of Highway 52 about 5 miles north of Jamestown.

A pickup driven by Darnell Landon, 24, of Woodbridge, Ontario, was westbound on a roadway when it stopped for a stop sign at an intersection with Highway 52.

Landon then pulled out in front of the motorcycle driven by Steve Westby, 63, of Sheyenne, which was northbound on Highway 52.

Westby braked before the collision and he and the motorcycle came to rest on the shoulder of Highway 52.

Westby, who was wearing a helmet, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Landon was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.