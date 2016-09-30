FARGO — Robert Drake, a longtime critic of Valley City City Hall, has been arrested on allegation of threatening physical harm to a city commissioner, according to a police reports.

The threats were made both to City Administrator David Schelkoph and Commissioner Rick Ross over what Drake believed was interference with his business by Ross, said a news release issued Friday, Sept. 30, by Police Chief Fred Thompson.

Drake, a restaurateur and rental property owner, has accused officials in this city of 6,700 of various misbehaviors, including the chief, city attorney and city administrator. Most recently, he led a petition drive to dissolve the Police Department that was ultimately abandoned because of the high cost of having the Barnes County Sheriff's Office taking over police duties.

According to the release from Thompson, Drake, 63, called Schelkoph at his office at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, to complain about Ross. In the conversation, Drake "repeated threats to harm Ross," the release said.

Schelkopf then spoke with Ross, who called Drake. "During this conversation, Drake made direct and repeated threats to physically harm Ross," the release said.

The Police Department has spoken with witnesses, including Valley City State University staff members who heard Drake talking while he was at the university looking for Ross, a professor of career and technical education.

The Barnes County Sheriff's Office arrested Drake Friday on an allegation of terrorizing and booked him into the Barnes County Jail, the release said.

The Police Department asked those with information about the case to call (701) 845-3110.