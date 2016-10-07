Square dancing (Oct. 7, 2016)

8 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Larry Johansen, caller. Potluck meal served.

9 — Pairs and Squares, 2:30 p.m. mainstream, Battle Lake (Minn.) Senior Center, 205 W. Main St., Abe Maier, caller.

11 — L & M Squares, 6:30 p.m., Cash Wise Community Room, 1401 33rd St. S., Fargo, Roger McNeil, club caller, Bernadette McNeil, club cuer, catered dinner at 5:45 p.m., (701) 388-5147, annual Breast Cancer Awareness Dance and Fundraiser.

13 — Wadena Whirlaways, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Abe Maier, caller, Donna Stone, cuer.

14 — Park Rapids Friendly Squares, 7:30 p.m. plus, 8 to 10 p.m. mainstream, Century School, 501 Helten Ave., Park Rapids, Minn., Brian Freed, caller, Donna Stone, cuer, (218) 837-5077.

15 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Larry Pfenning, caller.

21 — Country Twirlers Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., IOOF Hall, 118 W. Holmes St., Detroit Lakes, Minn., Mark Helfter, caller.

22 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., Faith Journey Campus, 650 40th Ave. S., West Fargo, Royce Nelson, caller. Potluck meal served.

23 — Pairs and Squares, 2:30 p.m. mainstream, Battle Lake (Minn.) Senior Center, 205 W. Main St., Royce Nelson, caller.

25 — L & M Squares, 6:30 p.m., Cash Wise Community Room, 1401 33rd St. S., Fargo, Roger McNeil, club caller, Bernadette McNeil, club cuer, catered dinner at 5:45 p.m., (701) 388-5147, annual meeting time to be announced.

27 — Wadena Whirlaways, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Richard Miller, caller, Donna Stone, cuer.

29 — ND Callers and Cuers Convention, 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m., El Zagal Clubhouse, 1429 3rd St. N., Fargo, Thor Sigurdson, instructor/caller, contact Bernadette McNeil at (701) 293-6620 or bernadette@rogermcneil.com, mainstream with announced plus, rounds and lines.

November

4 — Prairie Promenaders, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Madison Community Room, 1040 29th St. N., Fargo, Jim Lizakowski, caller.

5 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Royce Nelson, caller.

10 — Wadena Whirlaways, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Wadena (Minn.) VFW, 213 1st St. S.E., Tom Jacobs, caller, Donna Stone, cuer.

12 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Tom Allen, caller. Potluck meal served.

13 — Pairs and Squares, 2:30 p.m., mainstream, Battle Lake (Minn.) Senior Center, 205 W. Main St., Jim Lizakowski, caller.

19 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Jim Lizakowski, caller.

Dance listings

To have your dance club's listing in this column, mail your schedule to Sherri Richards, Agweek Farmers' Forum editor, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107 or email srichards@forumcomm.com.