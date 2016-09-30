A. Glenn Hill, the mathematics professor for whom the Hill Center, the new science, technology, engineering and math building at North Dakota State University, was named. President Dean Bresciani announced the naming, and dedication of a statue of Hill, in his state of the university address Friday, Sept. 30. Special to The Forum.

Family members gather around a statue of A. Glenn Hill after it was unveiled during a ceremony to rename the new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics building to the A. Glenn Hill Center Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, on the North Dakota State University campus. Jan Hill, daughter-in-law, and Dana Hill, son of A. Glenn Hill, stand to the right of the statue. A. Glenn Hill was a faculty member who served in the Department of Mathematics from 1927 to 1967.Dave Wallis / The Forum

North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani delivers the State of the University address Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Festival Hall on the NDSU campus.Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—President Dean Bresciani said fundraising by the North Dakota State University Foundation and Alumni Association has totaled almost $60 million over the past year, and donor support has doubled over the past six years.

Only halfway through the year, fundraising already exceeds the total raised all last year, a record achievement, Bresciani said in his annual state of the university address on Friday, Sept. 30.

"This support has come from philanthropists, businesses, charitable foundations and the state of North Dakota through its challenge grant program," Bresciani said. "Many of these gifts are directly supporting the goals I stated just one year ago."

Examples include two new endowed chairs, in agribusiness and applied economics as well as to support a center of excellence in entrepreneurial studies. Gifts also have supported 73 new scholarship funds, including two "game -changing" scholarships for students studying fields in STEM—science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Bresciani said.

Bresciani also touted jobs and payrolls spun off from research activity at NDSU's Research and Technology Park, which now accounts for more than 1,000 jobs on campus, an increase of 15 percent since 2010, when Bresciani took office. In the same period, annual salaries at the park have increased 35 percent.

"Do the math on that, those are obviously high-paying jobs," Bresciani said.

What Bresciani called "incubator graduates"—employees of businesses incubated by the technology and research park—represent another 152 jobs and $12 million in salaries, he said.

NDSU has been tapped to lead the North Dakota University System's high-performance computing initiative and is involved in academic collaborations with sister campuses, including a proposed degree program in cybersecurity with the University of North Dakota.

In another partnership, NDSU has an agreement with Dickinson State University to offer engineering instruction in western North Dakota.

Income from research and development licensing increased 42 percent from 2010 to 2016, providing income to help support further innovation, Bresciani said. Patent filings at NDSU have increased from 40 per year in 2010 to 50 this year.

"This 25 percent gain means NDSU researchers have increased production of intellectual property that leads to new business opportunities and jobs," he said.

Since Bresciani arrived, the number of full-time faculty has grown from 646 to 726, which he called "a very important data point.

"I remain committed to focusing resources on this key area and continuing to grow the number of full-time faculty," he said.

Although he did not mention the goal of increasing NDSU's student body, now around 14,000, to 18,000, a goal he set forth in his address last year, Bresciani said the university must help to meet the state's growing workforce needs.

"North Dakota needs more educated citizens, due to the growing number of vacant jobs in our state, and needs them as soon as possible," he said. "Thus our focus on full-time student enrollment."

At the same time, NDSU continues to improve student retention and graduation rates, Bresciani said. The most recent group of students had a first-year retention rate of almost 80 percent; ACT scores and grade point average remain at their "impressive" 2010 levels, he said.

Bresciani announced that the new STEM building at NDSU will be named for the late A. Glenn Hill, a faculty member in mathematics from 1927 to 1967, when he died a few months before his scheduled retirement.

Hill is credited with helping to build the math department and was the co-author of three math books.

"After he died, many on campus were eager to have a building named for him," Bresciani said. "The opportunity did not come to pass back then. But, as you know, it has, just a short 50 years later."