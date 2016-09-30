What's normally a quiet region in south-central South Dakota, Gregory County has been a hotbed for some serious coffee-shop crime talk for roughly the past year.

"It just blows my mind," said 22-year-old Kyle Moos, of Fairfax. "I never ever, ever would have dreamed that this stuff would be happening here."

Moos saw first-hand the danger of a high-speed car chase that included gunfire with sheriff's deputies. While sitting in a pickup, Moos watched Nicholas Speckmeier and Samantha Lane, both of Sioux Falls, drive into Fairfax after a nearly hour-long chase. Speckmeier later approached Kyle's truck and attempted to take the vehicle, but Moos pulled out a shotgun and held the suspect in place until law enforcement arrived for an arrest. The pursuit occurred in the early-morning hours of Aug. 22, 2015, which sparked an uptick of crime in about a four-month span. From August through November, four people in three separate incidents were charged with a form of either murder or manslaughter, and another was arrested after an explosion in his home.

Speckmeier and Lane both faced a litany of charges, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

In September, Russell Bertram — a former police chief — was indicted in a made-for-TV murder case. A couple days later, Herris Lambley was charged with second-degree manslaughter after he drove through a stop sign, collided with a vehicle and killing a 24-year-old man.

Then in November, Martin Rezac was arrested for making homemade explosives, which he allegedly planned to use to blow up a Veterans Affairs hospital.

As crime cooled down, attorneys prepared for seven high-profile cases, six of which will have been tried by this year's end. On Monday, Bertram was found guilty of first-degree murder of his pregnant fiancee, Leonila Stickney, during a hunting trip near Gregory in 2009 at the conclusion of a two-week trial.

"I work at night a lot. Weekends," said Gregory County State's Attorney Amy Bartling. "You just have to take whatever cases come across your desk, and you have to handle them the best you can."

Court costs

The influx of criminal cases has been stressful for Bartling. She has relied on help from her office staff, associates in her private practice and the Attorney General's Office to ensure nothing slips through the cracks.

Bartling has been state's attorney for almost four years, and she says the cases she's handled over the past couple years have "certainly been different" than those in her earliest years in office.

"I don't think anybody has expected it to go kind of the way it has for the last 18 months. Hopefully it slows down," she said.

Bartling said attorneys spend twice as long to prepare for a trial as the time they spend in the courtroom, but for longer trials like Bertram's, which was scheduled to take three weeks, it may take months to prepare witnesses and sort evidence.

Authorities now are preparing for the trial of 24-year-old Adam Bruns, of Gregory, who was charged with second-degree murder in March 2014, stemming from a Feb. 25 incident in which he allegedly shook and killed his 3-month-old son, Levi. Bruns is scheduled for a four-week jury trial beginning this month.

Still, despite previous postponements, Bartling expects Bruns' trial to move forward as scheduled, meaning Gregory County will see two murder trials in consecutive months, an incredibly rare occurrence for a county that hasn't had a murder trial since data started being tracked in 1989.

Prosecutors are also preparing for another big trial in November, in which 52-year-old Donald Story, of Dallas, has pleaded not guilty to 12 criminal charges involving allegations of rape and giving methamphetamine to a 14-year-old girl.

Trials are hard on more than just the prosecutors, though. Every day, the Gregory County Sheriff's Office transport the inmate 34 miles from the jail in Winner to the courthouse in Burke, and some inmates, like Bertram, are housed in other areas, which means the drive could be even further.

Murder trials also tend to attract an audience, which means deputies must provide security throughout the day, keeping the suspect off the streets. With jurisdiction over 1,054 square miles, it takes time to get from Burke to towns near the county line, like Fairfax or Dixon, which don't have their own police forces.

Along with serious offenses, total crime is on the rise in Gregory County. In 2013, the number of felonies, misdemeanors and petty offenses filed was 335, according to South Dakota Unified Judicial System. The number rose to 370 in 2014, 397 in 2015 and has reached 293 so far this year.

Felonies have grown at a more substantial rate. There were 12 filed in 2013, 17 in 2014, 32 in 2015 and 75 so far in 2016.

The number of Gregory County inmates — which are housed in the Winner Jail — has risen correspondingly. In 2014, 83 total inmates were sent from Gregory County to the Winner Jail. In 2015, the number jumped to 165, and 130 have already been delivered from January through September, according to the Gregory County Sheriff's Office. Winner charges Gregory County about $60 a day for each inmate, Sheriff Tim Drey said, so costs mount with suspects remaining in custody for long periods before a trial.

"Financially, it's tough on the county," Drey said. "I don't know if there's crime on the rise or we're catching a lot more. I don't know what the reasoning is behind it."

Working smarter

Part-time Deputy Hans Walleser — also a wildlife conservation officer for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks — said law enforcement in the county has begun to "work smarter," which has led to more arrests.

"I think we're starting to figure out where we need to be, what we need to look for that's getting us into this crime," Walleser said.

Like many counties across the state, Drey and Walleser believe much of the rise can be attributed to drug use, particularly methamphetamine.

"On a monthly basis, we may pick more people up for driving under the influence of drugs than alcohol," Walleser said. "It's something we didn't see when I first started four years ago."

But with only two full-time deputies, one part-timer and a sheriff, officers are working far more than 40 hours a week.

"Whether taking (calls) at night or 4 in the morning, then having to go get a prisoner at 8 in the morning to get ready for court, I think it stretches these guys pretty thin," Walleser said.

Deputies in the county are often working 60 hours a week or more, and Drey said they don't always write down all of their hours. For the hours they do report, the deputies are rewarded with overtime pay, but it's initiated conversations with the county commissioners about the need to cut back.

"We have to try to balance the budget with what we have," said Commission Chairman Myron Johnson. "We're not telling them not to patrol, but we need to keep a tight rope on what's going on, just like any business would."

Bruns, Lambley, Rezac and Story are Gregory County residents, and Bertram has ties to the community, but Johnson said more law enforcement in the state wouldn't have prevented those incidents.

"They could have a policeman right around the corner, and it wouldn't have made a bit of difference," Johnson said. "If we have to keep putting in overtime, we're going to have to look at putting on another (deputy) so we can keep them at 40 hours, but the crimes that were committed were not due to the lack of law enforcement."

If Gregory County's three full-time law enforcement officers worked one at a time for 40 hours a week, they could cover 120 hours, though there are 168 hours in each week. Even with one part-time officer, many hours would still go uncovered.

"The commissioners need to understand how hard everybody's working," Drey said. "I don't think anybody understands how hard these guys are working, and it's, I think, made a safer county."

Distributing dollars

Moos has supported a proposal to help the sheriff's office, called a reserve deputy program. Even before his encounter with Speckmeier, Moos was interested in getting trained as a reserve deputy who could be called on to watch out for suspicious people or even detain someone at the request of the sheriff.

"It's not like we were trying to go out and be policemen. We aren't going to pull you over in your car if you're speeding," Moos said. "It would be just like having the fire department there."

Moos, a member of the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department, said 40 to 50 community members signed up for a background check with interest in the program, but it has been shut down primarily for insurance reasons.

Moos used the Speckmeier-Lane incident as an example to support the idea, and he said the would-be reserve deputies were actually called in the past year to perform a DUI arrest.

But without approval to be covered by state or county insurance, as well as struggles to schedule all the proper training sessions, the program has been brought to a standstill, but Moos hopes the idea can move forward.

Johnson didn't have any clear solutions to reducing overtime costs for law enforcement officers, but he said the state may have to step in with a task force since much of the crime is caused by people from outside the county.

Still, Johnson said the county may have to make cuts, possibly in the highway budget, to pay for the two murder trials.

According to the Gregory County Auditor's Office, the county spent $68,333 on court-appointed attorney fees for Bertram as of Aug. 10, which doesn't include the two-week trial that ended Monday. It's also paid $18,425 for housing and $3,696 in medical expenses through the end of June for Bertram.

Housing costs weren't available for Bruns, but the county has paid $38,775 in court-appointed attorney fees and $11,450 in expert witnesses.

Johnson said the county anticipated the high costs last year and began cutting back in other areas, and it may recoup some of the loss from Bertram's case, but the county will still be strained.

"It's going to be devastating to our budget," Johnson said. "We had set aside some money just for — maybe not near enough — for emergency stuff. We just weren't prepared for two of them."

Insurance for the future

Having lived in the county for nearly his entire life, Johnson said having two murder trials in two months is huge. The last murder trial occurred about 30 years ago, he said, but after the most recent incidents, the county invested in the South Dakota County Commissioners Association's Catastrophic Legal Expense Relief Program, which provides insurance for high-cost court cases.

Unfortunately, the program took effect in Gregory County on Jan. 1, so any cases initiated before that date were not covered, which includes Bruns, Bertram, Lambley, Rezac and Speckmeier and Lane.

According to the South Dakota Unified Judicial System's records through 1989, Bertram, Speckmeier and Lane are the only people who have been charged with first-degree murder or attempted first-degree murder in Gregory County.

Lane was sentenced in March to spend 25 years in the state penitentiary after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine, ingestion of methamphetamine, committing a felony while carrying a firearm and possessing a firearm after a violent crime conviction. Speckmeier was sentenced in July to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of ingestion of methamphetamine.

"The sentence should be a little more, but a lot of the things got dropped in court that they did," Moos said. "He got a really nice plea deal, I'd say."

In November, Lambley was placed on probation for five years and ordered to serve 100 days of community service. Bertram, meanwhile, is scheduled to be sentenced in November and faces a minimum penalty of life in prison and the potential for the death penalty.

While the cases certainly shock the county's budget, the emotional shock may be even greater when it becomes personal. Moos said he attended South Central High School at the same time Bruns attended Burke High School, and they worked together after graduating.

"It's just hard to believe something like that could have happened and it did in Gregory County. We're just a quiet county," Moos said.

Still, despite all the incidents, Moos still feels safe living in Gregory County.

"We can trust our neighbors. That's the way it's always been," he said. "I feel safe here yet, definitely."