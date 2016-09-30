Open Doors 65, a store that gives away clothing and household items to people in need, is located at 213 NP Ave., Fargo. Robin Huebner / The Forum

Carol Cypher, volunteer manager of the shopping floor, explains how the Open Doors 65 free thrift store works to a new customer Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO—It was Heather's first time inside Open Doors 65, and it happened to be her 43rd birthday. Chatty and outgoing, she was looking for clothes for a job interview.

"Normal clothes, because I left in sweats and a tank top," she said.

Heather has been staying at the YWCA Cass Clay Emergency Shelter with her dog since early September, she said, when she walked away from an emotionally abusive relationship. The man she was dating drained her bank account and caused her to lose her home, she said.

Despite her candor, she didn't want to give her last name.

"Not a lot of people know I'm in this situation," Heather said. "I've never dealt with this before."

KaLynn Beeter, 27, stopped in with 6-year-old son Drew to find clothes for both of them. They've visited several times before.

"He's gotten a Bible from here, I got my Bible here. It's a good place," Beeter said.

The two women and others are leaning on the help offered at Open Doors 65, a "store" located at 213 NP Ave. in Fargo, where people can get free clothing and household goods, along with something to eat and drink. It's given a hand to people who are homeless or otherwise down on their luck for about six years.

Now, the store itself could use a hand.

Demand at Open Doors has grown after a local homeless shelter stopped giving free items to people unless they were shelter residents. With an all-volunteer staff, Open Doors runs entirely on donations of items and cash.

As resources tightened, the store has imposed limits on people who come to "shop." Volunteer publicity manager Jody Jordet said guests used to be able to pick out items every month.

"Now we've limited it to per quarter because of a lack of some items and lack of volunteer staff," Jordet said.

They're always running out of certain items, including larger clothing sizes for women. The shortage of men's items is even worse.

"The amount of men's clothes we have is pitiful," Jordet said. "We have to limit visitors to taking one pair of jeans or pants, if we happen to have their size."

Guests who come in to shop give their name and address, if they have one, and number of people in their household. They don't need to show identification or provide information for a needs assessment. Volunteer Dave Engstrom said they take people at their word.

"We'd much rather be fooled by someone who doesn't really need the stuff than we would turn away somebody who does," Engstrom said.

Since space is tight, guests take turns on the shopping floor, but they can have a snack and look through stacks of books that are free for the taking while they wait. When it's time to shop, a volunteer helps them locate items and correct sizes. Each household gets 10 items for free per quarter, plus five additional items per household member.

"It can get to be close to chaotic sometimes, but we manage to keep pretty good order to it," Engstrom said.

The "65" in the store name comes from its previous location at 65 3rd St. N., which had to be vacated in July 2014 to make way for a parking lot and new City Hall. The new space is quite a bit larger.

Open Doors 65 is faith-based with roots dating back to the 1970s, when it was run by Cornerstone Ministries. Pam and Roger Sorenson had a hand it in then and took over operation in 2010. They've since retired.

President Ken Lucier says if a person needs someone to talk to or has a prayer request, the volunteer staff will offer Christian guidance, but they also know when to make referrals.

"We're not professional counselors, just regular people," Lucier said. "When it's clear they need some professional counseling, we steer them toward that."

They're always looking for more volunteers, which would allow them to be open more hours. Lucier said they need more men in particular. Of the 18 or so workers they have, only four are men.

They're also seeking monetary donations. There is no paid staff, so all cash donations go toward rent, utilities and insurance, which run about $18,000 a year.

"If we can't pay the bills, we're going to have to close," Lucier said.

------------------

Quick Facts

Open Doors 65

• Serves as many as 280 families a month

• Gives out 2,500-3,000 items a month

Hours for shopping & donation dropoff:

Mon. 1-3:30 p.m.

Wed. 1-3:30 p.m.

Fri. 7-9:30 p.m.

Sat. 7-9:30 p.m.

Current Needs:

Men's clothing: All sizes, especially jeans, belts

Women's clothing: Size 1X and up, pants size 14 and up

Children's clothing: Size 2T and up

All ages, genders: Jackets, shoes, underwear

Adult: Socks, athletic shoes and work boots

Household items: Vacuums, bedding, towels, kitchen items, including dishes and small appliances

Other: Backpacks, hiking packs & yoga mats for people w/out a home or bed

Fundraising Walk

Saturday, Oct. 8

Island Park, Fargo

Meet at southwest parking lot at 10 a.m.