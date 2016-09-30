Kiwanis Club of Fargo welcomes first Muslim president

In this file photo from July 2015, Ned Halilovic recalls fleeing Srebrenica, Bosnia, for the United States at the age of 17. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO—As it begins its 96th year as a service organization this month, the Kiwanis Club of Fargo is celebrating a new set of officers by announcing the club's first Muslim president, Nedzad "Ned" Halilovic.

In preparing for Halilovic's official inauguration on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the club said Friday, Sept. 30, the choice of president reflects the organization's commitment to embracing the Golden Rule, regardless of age, race, religion or sexual orientation.

Halilovic, a Bosnian refugee from Srebrenica who came to West Fargo in 1996, graduated from West Fargo High School in 1997.

After that, he attended Concordia College, majoring in political science.

Halilovic and his wife, Mirela, then started a cleaning company called Ambassador Cleaning, which now provides cleaning services throughout the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Halilovic has been involved with Kiwanis for many years, a connection that began with an invitation to a Kiwanis luncheon.

At that first luncheon, Halilovic met a Kiwanis member who helped him get a loan that allowed his family to buy a home, a kindness Halilovic has never forgotten and which continues to fuel his enthusiasm for the service organization.

"Kiwanis is one of the organizations out there that gives so much back to the community," Halilovic said. During his upcoming one-year term as president, he hopes to boost the club's membership from a current roster of about 120 to a number closer to 180.

Being Muslim said it has never been an issue for himself, his family or his employees, at least in the Fargo-Moorhead area, Halilovic said.

"I never had an uncomfortable situation here in this community," he said. "I have somewhere else, but not here."

Rick Stern, a retired Fargo businessman and longtime Kiwanis member, described Halilovic as "a fine fellow and a great citizen of this community."

Stern said that some years back Halilovic served as chairman of the local Kiwanis Pancake Karnival, which can be a stepping-stone for someday becoming president of the club.

"You need such leadership skills to run that huge event," Stern said, adding that Halilovic was responsible for "a very successful" Pancake Karnival.