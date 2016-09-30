Former Forum reporter appointed Minnesota district judge

ST. PAUL — A former Forum reporter has been appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton to fill a 2nd Judicial District court vacancy in St. Paul.

Dayton announced Friday, Sept. 30, the appointments of DeAnne Hilgers and Timothy Mulrooney as court judges in the district, which comprises Ramsey County. They replace Diane Alshouse and James Clark, who both retired earlier this year.

Hilgers, who was a reporter at The Forum for nine years, from 1988 to 1997, is now an equity partner at Lindquist & Vennum LLP, where she handles cases primarily in immigration law. She previously worked as an adjunct professor at William Mitchell College of Law and as a judicial law clerk in Minnesota. Hilgers earned her B.A. from the University of Minnesota and her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.

She serves a board member of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, a volunteer lawyer at The Advocates for Human Rights and a volunteer at From Houses to Homes.

Both judges have served their communities "with distinction" throughout their careers, Dayton said in a news release issued by his office. "Their shared commitments to justice and service will serve them well."