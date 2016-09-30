WDAY nominated for 6 regional Emmys

WDAY reporter Kevin Wallevand and photgrapher traveled to Williston several times to report and shoot "Trafficked," which recently won an Edward R. Murrow award.

FARGO—WDAY-TV is nominated for six regional Emmy Awards for its news coverage.

The 2016 Upper Midwest regional Emmy Awards nominees were announced Friday, Sept. 30, and include nominations for all Fargo-area TV broadcasters.

WDAY earned nods for news excellence, continuing coverage of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer, who was shot and killed earlier this year during a standoff, and military report for its coverage of the WDAY Honor Flight.

The station also was nominated for general assignment report within 24 hours, serious feature news report and weather single story or segment. Reporter Kevin Wallevand was named in five of the six nominations.

Sister station WDAZ-TV in Grand Forks picked up two nominations, one for evening newscast for its coverage of Moszer and another for breaking news for its reporting on a surprise storm that came through Grand Forks.

WDAY and WDAZ are owned by Forum Communications Co., which also owns The Forum.

News Director Jeff Nelson said in a written statement that it's an honor to be recognized by peers.

"We're proud of our entire news team," he wrote. "These nominations are a tribute to their hard work and dedication."

KVRR-TV was nominated for weekend newscast, and KVLY-TV received one nomination for reporter Bradford Arick's investigative report on soccer goal dangers.

Prairie Public Television picked up nine nominations, including multiple nominees in two categories: arts and entertainment single story; arts and entertainment program; historic, cultural or nostalgic single story; historic, cultural or nostalgic program; historical documentary; and topical documentary.

Winners of the 2016 Upper Midwest Regional Emmys will be announced Saturday, Oct. 29, during an awards gala in Bloomington, Minn.