FARGO — The first thing you notice on entering the newly renovated downtown firehouse is the gleaming antique fire engine lovingly restored by firefighters on their off hours.

A portion of Fire Station 1 at the corner of Roberts Street and NP Avenue is now a mini-museum of firefighting's 140-year history in Fargo.

Less obvious are the changes that have made the building more efficient, including new offices that put fire inspectors who regularly deal with the public on the ground floor, the first insulation installed in the 55-year-old building, and, surprisingly, its first sprinkler system.

"We require them in several other buildings around the city, but we never had one in this fire station," said Fire Chief Steve Dirksen.

Because of Station 1's age, it wasn't required to have sprinklers until it was renovated. The nearly $3 million renovation is the only one it's had other than some cosmetic changes over the years.

Dirksen is working out the details for an upcoming open house for the public. He gave The Forum a sneak peek Wednesday Sept. 28.

More than skin deep

Station 1, which serves as department headquarters, was built in 1961 on the site of the city's first fire station and city hall at a cost of $287,000, about $2.3 million in today's dollars.

It was part of a larger effort by the city to improve fire protection to keep up with growth. The then-new firehouse had nearly double the space of the old one and double the number of bays.

Then-Fire Chief Fred Saefke told The Forum that year it was "built for the future."

But one thing it didn't have was insulation. Between the brick wall outside and the plaster inside was just some clay tiles and an air gap. The windows may have been adequate for the time, but became drafty in recent years.

Dirksen said Station 1 was among the city's most energy-inefficient buildings and most of the renovation effort was focused on fixing that along with new plumbing and a new electrical system. "The majority of the money spent here is for things you're not going to see."

What's visible are new windows, a heated garage floor and new folding garage doors that mimic the look of traditional firehouses, but can automatically open in 5 seconds and close in 15 to limit heated or cooled air from escaping outside, according to the chief. The old overhead doors took 10 to 14 seconds to open and as much time to close.

Workers also moved administrative offices upstairs where there are new bedrooms, a new kitchen for firefighters and a small deck for their barbecue. Fire inspectors who regularly visit with developers to ensure buildings have adequate sprinklers and fire alarms moved downstairs next to the lobby for easy access.

The most controversial part of Station 1's renovation was the glass-walled garage housing the antique fire truck. The cost was about $250,000 and raised objections from two of five city commissioners.

Dirksen told them he thought it'd be nice to have a place to display the 1924 truck, both because schoolchildren enjoy seeing it on firehouse tours and because it's a good recruitment tool for new firefighters.

The truck was the second or third one bought by the Fire Department, Dirksen said. Forum reports from from 1961 indicate it or another truck bought at the same time was still in service as a reserve vehicle.

Also on display are ancient fire equipment such as a leather helmet and a hand-pumped extinguisher.

Firefighters been back in Station 1 for about three weeks.

Work on the building began in November, forcing firefighters to move to the Civic Center's old exhibit hall where there was a garage while administrators like Dirksen moved to the old public health library.

Dirksen said while at temporary quarters, firefighters had to sleep in old locker rooms and cook their meals in the concession kitchen while at Centennial. To console them, he said, he told them they should think of all the stories they can tell when they retire.