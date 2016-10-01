Megan Dewald poses for a photo in the Minneapolis apartment where she and her mom are staying for three months after her double lung transplant in August. Courtesy / Cheryl Dewald

JAMESTOWN, N.D. - A Jamestown woman can breathe clearly for the first time in years.

Megan Dewald, 26, had a double lung transplant on Aug. 9 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Megan was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 6 months old. The genetic disease causes buildup of mucus in lungs and on the pancreas and other organs, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

In the lungs, the mucus clogs airways and traps bacteria, causing infections, lung damage and respiratory failure. In the pancreas, the buildup prevents the release of digestive enzymes that allow the body to break down food and absorb nutrients.

Megan began the process of getting a transplant in April. She went through testing to determine specifics about the type of lungs she needed and was placed on a transplant list in May.

In April, Megan's family hosted a benefit to raise money for hospital bills. She said the fundraiser went better than expected.

"It went amazing, we got so much support," Megan said. "We are so, so thankful."

On Aug. 8, Megan said she got a call at 9:30 a.m. that the Minneapolis hospital had a set of lungs for her. An hour later, Megan and her mom, Cheryl Dewald, were on a plane.

Once she arrived at the hospital, Megan was prepped for surgery while her new lungs were extracted from the donor. She said the doctor told her and her mom they don't usually get this close of a match, and the lungs were the perfect set for her.

The surgery lasted eight hours. The doctor told Megan her lungs were the toughest he'd ever extracted from a patient because of the scar tissue and mucus buildup. But the surgery went great, Megan said.

Megan was incubated for two weeks after the surgery and equipped with a breathing tube. She said there was some trouble controlling oxygen levels, so the tube was left in longer than usual.

Cheryl said the breathing tube prevented her daughter from talking, so she tried to write notes while incubated. But because of the various medications Megan was on, the notes didn't always make sense.

"It was definitely a challenge," Megan said.

Cheryl saved all the notes from those two weeks so Megan could read them later.

Megan said her mom has been her rock and she couldn't have gone through everything she has without her.

"I have to have her by my side," Megan said. "She's been through everything with me. I couldn't ask for a better mom."

Megan stayed in the intensive care unit for three weeks after the incubation period. She was experiencing a lot of pain and low breathing levels. There is usually a quicker recovery time, she said. Megan was released after five weeks at the hospital.

"The recovery is definitely hard mentally, but I have so much support," Megan said.

One day, to cheer Megan up, Cheryl started a social media trend. Cheryl took a photo of herself wearing the T-shirt from Megan's benefit and holding a sign saying "Just Breathe."

After posting the photo online, many others followed suit. Megan said it brightened her whole week.

Megan said earlier this week the Jamestown Girl Scouts sent her over 50 get-well cards.

"The support has really helped me get through this emotionally," she said. "It's incredible knowing so many people are behind me."

Megan and Cheryl are staying at an apartment in Minneapolis until November for post-surgery appointments.

The biggest chance of transplant rejection is in the first year, Cheryl said. After returning to Jamestown, Megan will visit Minneapolis about every two months for checkups. The anti-rejection medication lowers Megan's immune system, so she has to stay away from germs. She said she wears a mask and can't go out into big groups.

Megan said it is hard to say how the transplant will affect her life expectancy. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the average life expectancy for someone with the disease is 40 years old. Megan said the operation could extend her life a year or 22 years, but she has a good feeling about it.

Cheryl said seeing Megan go through this operation has been the toughest in a lifetime of hospital visits.

"I know she's a fighter and that she'd get through it," Cheryl said. "You've just gotta have faith. That's what gets us through it."

One of Megan's biggest challenges has been letting go of the oxygen tank she has relied on for years, her mom said. But getting rid of the tank is huge, Megan said.

"It's so freeing," Megan said. "Words can't describe how incredible it is not to have to depend on that."

Megan said she is excited to be a normal person again. She wants to get a part-time job, hopefully working with children. Megan said she loves kids and used to babysit, but hasn't been able to work for five years.

For the past two or three years, all she could do was stay at home. She went to the store once a month and couldn't do much with friends. Megan said she is excited to make new friends and hang out with old ones. She is ready to restart her life.

"It's a totally new world and I'm ready to take it running," she said.