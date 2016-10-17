It was a century ago in November that the iconic streetlights on Eighth Street were first turned on, illuminating the finest Fargo homes at the time. Over the decades since, the old-fashioned lamps have shone through some dark years but have recently been re-energized.

"They mean a lot to me. I think they mean a lot to people because they tell us about a time that was slower and more graceful," said Debby Frederickson who lives at 823 8th St. S.

Let there be light

It was Dr. Albert Hallenberg who had the bright idea to light up the street. The dentist lived at 1001 8th St. and is credited with organizing the neighborhood to buy the 68 lamps lining both sides of the street from First to 11th Avenue. The streetlights were eventually turned over to the city.

The 10-foot posts were originally molded by Fargo Foundry and were topped with globes featuring a silver fleur-de-lis design.

The lights didn't just brighten up life for the street's residents—Fargo's high society of the day, Herbst, Moody, Darrow, Black and Weible—but also drew people from around the town to admire the nighttime scenery.

In a 1997 column here in The Forum, Bob Lind shared a letter a Fargo woman shared. The correspondence was written by Mabel Lorshbough to her husband Walter, who was serving overseas. Dated Nov. 12, 1916, it read in part:

"Last night the great white way on Eighth St. was lighted for the first time. ... It certainly is pretty and what an improvement. Eighth was always the darkest St. in town, you know. ... As bumpy as it is over there, we drove up and down four times just to see the lights. They extend as far as 11th Ave. South."

In a brochure for a 2006 walking tour hosted by Preservation North Dakota, regional historian and former Forum reporter Kevin Carvell echoed Lorshbough's claim.

"Previously, 8th Street had been known, likely because the trees hid the moonlight, as the darkest in town," Carvell wrote. "When the lights were first turned on, Fargoans were so pleased and intrigued they turned out in large numbers to drive up and down the street to admire them."

As nice as the lights were, time, weather and some bad driving all took a toll.

"I remember myself as a girl growing up in the neighborhood, they looked kind of tough," Frederickson said.

In 1966 the Fargo City Commission proposed replacing the lights with modern light poles

The residents balked and a petition circulated with 77 percent of residents rejecting the proposal.

Still, that support didn't improve the lights, a number of which had been toppled in car accidents. By 1972, all of the original globes were gone, and by the mid-1980s, some posts were held together with duct tape and the globes were mismatched. City employees said the lights were inefficient and fragile.

Still, a 1985 editorial in The Forum called the lights, "charming, even romantic, evoking nostalgia.... They are graceful, almost elegant. They offer pleasure to the eye and solace to the soul while lighting up the street and sidewalk in soft, gentle, well-illuminated way. Yes, their electrical works are antiquated. But they're eminently worth having around."

Burning bright

Shortly after that, Dave Helland started working on the lights as part of the city of Fargo's engineering department. He said when he started in the early 1990s the lights were still in tough shape.

"It was like the old string of Christmas lights. If one light went, the whole section would go out," said Helland, who now oversees work on all street lights in the city.

Over the last two decades, the city has made a point to not only maintain the lights but to refurbish them along street sections that were being dug up and repaired. The city also extended their reach, stretching north to Main Avenue and adding lights between 11th and 18th Avenues.

The actual lights have also been updated. The old polycarbonate globes grew discolored and didn't cast bright enough beams for the street. The posts all now have the same globes, topped off with a gold finial to replicate the original look and new, brighter LED bulbs.

Two sections—from Third to Fifth and Ninth to 11th Avenues—still need to be reworked, but the old look is spreading. The rest of the Hawthorne and Clara Barton neighborhoods petitioned for similar lampposts, and in the early 2000s, taller 14-foot versions were being erected on one side of the streets in these neighborhoods, without the ornamental finials.

Helland said it's not just a matter of aesthetics and history but also an issue of safety. He said the wooden utility poles that were in much of the city were neither pleasing to look at or effective in lighting up the streets. He said that over the next four years, the city will replace these utility poles with brighter 14- or 16-foot lampposts.

"I was delighted when they were doing our street that they got them fixed up because they'll serve us well hopefully for another hundred years," Christine Kloubec said. Kloubec has lived at 620 8th St. for 24 years, but the house has been in her family since her great grandmother built it in 1923.

A longtime member of the Historical Preservation Commission, Kloubec takes the lights seriously. She remembers coming for visits in the house.

"Driving down the street, it always felt like home to me. The warm light. It's always seemed so inviting and so much more intimate than those big cyclops things on the corner," she said, referring to the large, inverted L-shaped modern lamps.

"It's a nice thing to keep that piece of history," Helland said. "As long as everything can be rebuilt and kept in place and not damaged to the point of not being able to repair, we certainly intend to keep them operational, that's for sure."