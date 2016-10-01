Farm truck rollover injures teen

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—A Jamestown teen was injured Saturday, Oct. 1, when the farm truck he occupied, driven by another teenager, rolled onto its side on Stutsman County Road 65, nine miles west of the city.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Wyatt Briss, 16, also of Jamestown, was driving the 2001 Peterbilt tractor, which pulled a Hopper Bottom trailer loaded with soybeans, at the time of the rollover. The truck was northbound on the paved county road when Briss slowed the vehicle to turn east.

While turning, the trailer tires drove off the road's edge, shifting it toward the ditch. The truck and trailer then rolled onto their sides, causing loss of the load. Damage is estimated at $40,000.

The Stutsman County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash. Passenger Lukas Rosenau, also 16, was transported by Jamestown Ambulance from the scene to Jamestown Medical Center and then to a Fargo hospital. No safety restraints had been employed, according the patrol.

Briss, who was not injured, was issued citations for care required and operating a vehicle outside of that allowed by license. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.