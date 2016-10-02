James Iverson, notorious Grand Forks killer, dies at 77

624 Fifth Ave. North is the address where murder happened in 1968. Photo taken in Grand Forks, ND Friday, September 30, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Forum News Service)

James Iverson. DOB 1/20/1939. He is the longest serving inmate in North Dakota, serving time for two murders in Grand Forks in 1968. He is scheduled to be released in November 2010 and is up for parole.

BISMARCK—When one of North Dakota's most notorious and longest-serving prisoners died this spring, hardly anybody noticed.

It was meant to be that way. There was no obituary published, no funeral held by the family. Yet on April 1, James Leroy Iverson, who was convicted of strangling two Grand Forks women in 1968 and who served 40 years in the state penitentiary, died. That's according to a death certificate from the North Dakota Department of Health. He was 77.

There was a small service for Iverson at the Eastgate Funeral Home in Bismarck attended by about 14 members of Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church, where Iverson had worshiped after his prison release.

"He was our friend," Sue Huntington, owner of a Mandan bookstore, said simply on why they held a service for Iverson.

When Iverson was paroled in 2009, after his 10th request for early release, an old acquaintance took notice.

Ron Shaw met Iverson for the first time in the early 1970s while he was member of the Bismarck Jaycees. At the time, the state prison had its own chapter of the organization, known as the Wall Street Jaycees—Iverson was a member. Shaw served as the North Dakota Jaycees prison liaison beginning in 1972.

"I was their friend, and I was walking things in and out with them and got to meet a whole bunch of them," Shaw said. "And, interestingly, I've thought about it for the last few weeks—four of those guys were murderers."

Iverson was president of the Wall Street Jaycees for a year, Shaw said. The chapter disbanded in the late '70s, when prisoners tried to use the organization to leverage better conditions. Shaw hadn't heard from Iverson in more than 35 years, but he went to visit him in the Bismarck Transition Center in 2009, after hearing he was interested in studying the Bible.

Shaw put Iverson in touch with Huntington, and Iverson fulfilled his community service hours at her store, Huntington Books. Eventually, she said, he began coming with her to church.

A brutal crime

Iverson received a life sentence for the murder of Dianne Bill, 18, and 30 years for the murder of Carol Mayers, 25. Both died of strangulation on Nov. 26, 1968.

Iverson, who stood 6-foot-6-inches tall, was a taxi driver who knew Mayers. He previously had been convicted of burglary and was a known drinker.

On May 2, 1969, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Bill and second-degree murder in the killing of Mayers.

Blood and hair samples from the victims matched hair and blood-type samples taken from a towel and jeans in Iverson's possession. He claimed he slept in his car the night of the murders. Witnesses placed him out drinking the night of Nov. 25 in a host of local bars and taverns: Duffy's, McGuire's, the Gopher, Ted's, Zimmer's, the 220 Club and the 81 Club.

Finding forgiveness

Huntington and Shaw both said Iverson was committed to Alcoholics Anonymous in and outside of prison.

"He knew it was the alcoholism that led him to commit the murder," Huntington said.

She said his family was not interested in seeing him after his release.

Iverson made and sold leatherwork at the prison store while he was incarcerated.

"We bought him about a $3,000 set of leather tools from Iowa," Shaw said.

But diabetes and other health problems prevented him from being able to use the tools.

"I think they released him because they didn't want his medical expenses on their budget," Shaw said. "So, he still stayed on our budget, being on all the welfare programs, but he wasn't capable of much at all. He was shaky. His mind wasn't straight. Nice guy, like I had known all through the penitentiary years, but he couldn't do much."

Iverson became more involved with the community at Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian Church.

"The church got into ministering and then loving him into the outside again," Shaw said. "Forgiving him: His family wouldn't. The world probably wouldn't. Of course, the victims' families probably wouldn't, but the church then walked him through forgiveness and then God's acceptance."

Shaw said Iverson always maintained he had no recollection of committing the murders due to a drunken blackout, and he said he wanted to get back to Grand Forks to see if going back to places he was at that night could make him remember. But that never happened. Shaw said Iverson never made it back to Grand Forks.