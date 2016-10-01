A neighbor of this home in south Fargo is saying two teens drove up to the residence before firing a BB gun at it Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. Forum News Service

FARGO—Police were called this afternoon to a south Fargo neighborhood after a resident said he saw two teenagers drive near his house and fire a BB gun at a residence across the street.

The neighbor told police about 2:57 p.m. that he had heard five to six shots fired from the vehicle, which was gone when police arrived.

No one was hurt, but there was some property damage. One BB put a hole through a window, and others had struck the address' front porch, according to the Fargo Police Department. The owner of the affected address was not home when the shots were fired.

"We don't know who the responsible people are at this point," said officer Chris Bergem. "We don't have any idea why it happened."

Police are still looking into the incident.