    Otter Tail officials looking for missing 89-year-old man

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:34 p.m.
    Thomas Allstop1 / 2
    Thomas Allstop2 / 2

    FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 89-year-old man.

    Thomas Allstop was last heard from about noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he talked to a family member on the phone.

    According to police, that same relative went to his cabin on Spitzer Lake Thursday night and couldn't find Allstop.

    An extensive air, land and water search have been conducted.

    He is 5-foot-8, 135 pounds with grey hair.

    He may have been wearing dark corduroy pants when he went missing.

    If you have any information you are asked to call Otter Tail County Sheriff's office at 218-998-8555.

