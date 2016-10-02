Three boaters missing on Lake Superior found

DULUTH, Minn.—The bodies of three boaters who went missing after setting out for a fishing trip on Lake Superior from Chassell, Mich., in mid-September were found on Saturday afternoon.

Two non-profit/volunteer search-and-rescue organizations — Wisconsin-based Bruce's Legacy and Crossmon Consulting of Hermantown — used sonar to find the sunken boat in Lake Superior, according to a Michigan State Police. The boat's owner, Keith Karvonen, 61, of Atlantic, Mich., and Ethan Chartre, 9, were found in the lake. Ethan's father, Steven Chartre, 43, of Ishpeming, Mich., was also found, and recovery of his body required additional resources Sunday, according to the state police.

The boaters went fishing on Sept. 17, and authorities were notified when they did not return. The U.S. Coast Guard reportedly searched 14,000 square miles from the Keweenaw Peninsula to Caribou Island, Ontario and the community of Grand Marais, Mich., in addition to part of the west side of the Keweenaw Peninsula — over the course of 151 hours — before ending its active search.

Houghton County Sheriff's Department, Michigan State Police Calumet Post, Mercy Ambulance and the Houghton County Medical Examiner's Office assisted in the recovery.