Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Three boaters missing on Lake Superior found

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:30 p.m.

    DULUTH, Minn.—The bodies of three boaters who went missing after setting out for a fishing trip on Lake Superior from Chassell, Mich., in mid-September were found on Saturday afternoon.

    Two non-profit/volunteer search-and-rescue organizations — Wisconsin-based Bruce's Legacy and Crossmon Consulting of Hermantown — used sonar to find the sunken boat in Lake Superior, according to a Michigan State Police. The boat's owner, Keith Karvonen, 61, of Atlantic, Mich., and Ethan Chartre, 9, were found in the lake. Ethan's father, Steven Chartre, 43, of Ishpeming, Mich., was also found, and recovery of his body required additional resources Sunday, according to the state police.

    The boaters went fishing on Sept. 17, and authorities were notified when they did not return. The U.S. Coast Guard reportedly searched 14,000 square miles from the Keweenaw Peninsula to Caribou Island, Ontario and the community of Grand Marais, Mich., in addition to part of the west side of the Keweenaw Peninsula — over the course of 151 hours — before ending its active search.

    Houghton County Sheriff's Department, Michigan State Police Calumet Post, Mercy Ambulance and the Houghton County Medical Examiner's Office assisted in the recovery.

    Explore related topics:NewsLake Superiormissing boaters
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness