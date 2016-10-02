Fire destroys storage building in Pelican Rapids, Minn.

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn.—Flames escaped a fire ring and set an old storage building ablaze, resulting in a total loss Saturday, Oct. 2.

The fire, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, happened when a family member started a fire in the fire ring, which later rekindled and burned down the storage building.

"The building and contents were a complete loss," Deputy Michael Lange said in a statement. "There were no injuries and no significant items of value destroyed."