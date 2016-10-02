GRAND FORKS, N.D.—A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with an unusual encounter with two children here on Sunday, Oct. 2, police said.

At almost 4 p.m., police received a report of an attempted child abduction. Police arrived on the scene and concluded there was no attempted abduction, but arrested the suspect on a charge of disorderly conduct for what police described as an "unusual conversation" with two boys.

Police identified the man who was arrested as Eric Larson, a temporary Grand Forks resident.

Grand Forks Police are reminding parents to talk to their children about how they should respond when approached by strangers. Those who seek help on what to tell their children are encouraged to call the Grand Forks Police Department's Specialized Resources Bureau at 701-787-8000.