DNR denies F-M diversion's dam permit, dealing major blow to project

    Suspects still at large after armed robbery at north Fargo apartment

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:11 a.m.

    FARGO – Authorities say two men broke into a north Fargo apartment Sunday, Oct. 2, and demanded money and other belongings at gunpoint.

    Fargo police received a call around 9 p.m for an armed robbery at Dakota Crossing apartments on 12th Ave. N near NDSU.

    The robbers demanded money and other belongings from a resident. No one was injured.

    Police attempted a K-9 track but it was unsuccessful.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
