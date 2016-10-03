FARGO – Authorities say two men broke into a north Fargo apartment Sunday, Oct. 2, and demanded money and other belongings at gunpoint.

Fargo police received a call around 9 p.m for an armed robbery at Dakota Crossing apartments on 12th Ave. N near NDSU.

The robbers demanded money and other belongings from a resident. No one was injured.

Police attempted a K-9 track but it was unsuccessful.

The incident remains under investigation.