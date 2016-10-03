This is a rendering of the inlet structure near Horace, N.D., looking downstream from the dam. / Image credit: Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority.

FARGO — Minnesota regulators have denied a permit for the Fargo-Moorhead flood-diversion dam, the Department of Natural Resources said Monday, Oct. 3.

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr said the DNR was concerned about the project protecting too much undeveloped land at the cost to upstream property owners. The plan to mitigate impact on those property owners was deemed inadequate.

The agency has scheduled an 11:30 a.m. press conference to discuss its decision.

A Minnesota permit for the dam portion of the $2.2 billion project was the last remaining major regulatory hurdle for the flood-control plan. Construction was expected to begin as early as later this fall. The DNR says its permit denial means the diversion can't move forward as proposed.

The diversion would protect the Fargo-Moorhead area from a 100-year flood as determined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That's higher than the Federal Emergency Management Agency's current 100-year floodplain, reflecting new information about the magnitude of flooding possible in the Red River Valley. FEMA has said it would recalculate its floodplain for flood insurance purposes.

