Ag Digest (Oct. 7, 2016)

The selection committee of the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame is seeking candidate suggestions for the 2017 N.D. Ag Hall of Fame Inductees. Organizations or individuals may nominate candidates, and the deadline for nominations to be considered for induction in 2017 is Dec. 1.

The North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame is a statewide organization that recognizes those people who have made a meaningful contribution to the state's agricultural industry. Individuals are eligible to be nominated if they satisfy at least two of three requirements:

• At least 45 years old

• Retired from an agricultural related career

• Accumulated at least 20 years of service to the ag industry in North Dakota

The permanent home for the state's Agriculture Hall of Fame is at the North Dakota Winter Show, in Valley City. The display is available for viewing at both the NDWS Event Center and the Rosebud Visitor's Center, in Valley City.

The new inductees will be chosen in December and will then be inducted into the N.D. Ag Hall of Fame during the North Dakota Winter Show, on March 11.

Nomination forms may be acquired at www.northdakotawintershow.com.

For additional information, contact the North Dakota Winter Show office at (800) 437-0218 or email ndws@northdakotawintershow.com.

NDSU calf backgrounding seminars set

North Dakota State University Extension Service is hosting a webinar on the cattle market outlook and a series of local seminars on feeding and budgeting.

Tim Petry, extension livestock marketing economist in NDSU's Agribusiness and Applied Economics Department, will lead the "North Dakota Feeder Cattle Market Price Outlook" webinar. It will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct.10. To access the webinar, visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/cattledocs.

The dates, times and locations for the local meetings about backgrounding calves are:

Oct. 25: 1 p.m., Bottineau, Farm Credit Services building

Oct. 25: 7 p.m., Minot, North Central Research Extension Center

Oct. 26: 9 a.m., McClusky, City Hall

Oct. 26: 1:30 p.m., Hazen, City Hall

Oct. 27: 9 a.m., Linton, Courthouse auditorium

Oct. 27: 1 p.m., Ashley, Courthouse

Oct. 27: 7 p.m., Fullerton, Ranch House

For more information, contact John Dhuyvetter at (701) 857-7682 or john.dhuyvetter@ndsu.edu, Karl Hoppe at (701) 652-2951 or karl.hoppe@ndsu.edu, or your local extension agent.

Minnesota grants available for agricultural education

The Minnesota Agricultural Education Leadership Council (MAELC) is now accepting grant applications for the improvement of agricultural education across Minnesota.

Over $186,000 in competitive grant funds is available between the Strategic Initiatives grant program and a second round of the Common Fund grant program.

All grant applications must be completed online at www.mn.gov/maelc/grants.html before midnight on Nov. 15. A second round of Strategic Initiatives grants will be due April 15, 2017.

Strategic Initiative grants are designed to help promote agricultural, food and natural resource (AFNR) literacy initiatives across Minnesota in both formal and non-formal education settings along with assisting secondary, post-secondary and farm business management programs with the improvement and expansion of agricultural education.

Common Fund grants are designed to encourage collaborative initiatives with an emphasis on agricultural education. New and innovative ideas are encouraged to support statewide revitalization of existing agricultural education programs and the creation of new agricultural, food and environmental education programs at the primary, secondary and post-secondary levels.