FARGO—Fargo police arrested a man suspected of stealing a prosthetic leg Monday morning, Oct. 3, after the man fled on a bike and was later found hiding in the bed of a pickup truck.

According to a Fargo police report:

Police were called to the 1000 block of 44th Street south on a theft report about 1 a.m. Monday.

The resident of an apartment unit told police a computer and prosthetic leg were taken and the suspect's name was Joseph L. LeDoux.

LeDoux, 38, fled on a bike after officers spotted him near the apartment complex with the prosthetic leg.

Officers set up a perimeter and used a Moorhead police canine to track LeDoux to a pickup truck, where he was found hiding in the truck's bed.

LeDoux was arrested on two outstanding warrants, a parole violation warrant, and on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing stolen property and refusing to halt.